Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Geron to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its position in Geron by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Geron by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $4,680,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

