Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $35.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.