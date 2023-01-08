Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $105.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 478.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

