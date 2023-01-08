Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

