GMX (GMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $334.67 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One GMX token can currently be bought for $39.78 or 0.00233643 BTC on exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $334.67 million and $12.83 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GMX has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,793,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,413,480 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

