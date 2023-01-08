Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Head-To-Head Survey

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.16 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.09 MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenidge Generation and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,815.22%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40% MSP Recovery N/A 1.83% 1.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats MSP Recovery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.