Grin Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $947,429.11 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00447764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00911394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00116835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00601744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00253961 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

