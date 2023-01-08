Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 4,292 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

