Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,390 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,482,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,459,000 after buying an additional 2,704,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

