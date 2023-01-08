Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

