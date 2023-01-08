Grove Bank & Trust Buys 178 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

