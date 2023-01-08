Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $193.13. The company has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

