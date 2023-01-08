Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,698 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $6,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Shares of CM stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

