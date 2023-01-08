Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,907 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

