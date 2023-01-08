GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of GT Biopharma from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

GT Biopharma Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GTBP opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GT Biopharma ( OTCMKTS:GTBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in GT Biopharma by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

