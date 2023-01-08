Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.39.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

