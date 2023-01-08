Guild of Guardians (GOG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $314,915.29

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $17.77 million and $314,915.29 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

