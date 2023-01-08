Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.60.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $345.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

