Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,243 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.2% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $193.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.