Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.3% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

