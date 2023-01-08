Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after buying an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after buying an additional 525,014 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 484,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,286,000 after purchasing an additional 273,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $535.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $631.89. The company has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

