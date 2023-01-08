Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,648 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,743,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,837,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 195,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,135,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 112,024 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

