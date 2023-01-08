Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Wolfspeed comprises approximately 1.5% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 400.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WOLF stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

