Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 6,569 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 3.3% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

