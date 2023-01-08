Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 7,333 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

RCKT stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

