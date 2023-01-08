Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 8,181 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.