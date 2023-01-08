Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 7,821 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MET opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

