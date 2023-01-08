Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 944 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 751.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,231,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of COST stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

