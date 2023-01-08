Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $386.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $589.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

