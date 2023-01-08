Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regis Management CO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 684,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $239.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

