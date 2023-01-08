Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $91.60 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

