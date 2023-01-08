Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

