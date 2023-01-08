Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 522 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in ResMed by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,081 shares of company stock worth $14,495,447 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed stock opened at $208.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

