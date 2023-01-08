Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 628 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

