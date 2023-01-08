Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT Raised to $70.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRMY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,330 shares of company stock worth $48,409,344. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $2,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 654.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

