HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0251

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $69.51 million and $700,138.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02528766 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $716,949.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

