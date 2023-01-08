HI (HI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $700,138.00

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. HI has a market capitalization of $69.51 million and approximately $700,138.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00042445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00236301 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02528766 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $716,949.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.