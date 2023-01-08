Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $330.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.69 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hilltop by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

