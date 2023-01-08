Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,037.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,037.60 ($12.50).

HSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 930 ($11.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.93) to GBX 1,015 ($12.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.55) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($120,963.86). In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.55) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,442.14). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($120,963.86).

Hiscox Stock Up 0.8 %

About Hiscox

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,113.50 ($13.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 945.46. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2,530.68. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,142 ($13.76).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

