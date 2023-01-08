Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Alcoa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $318,670,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $213,821,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,214 shares during the period.

Shares of AA opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

