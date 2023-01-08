Hollencrest Capital Management Has $632,000 Stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,738,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BCI stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

