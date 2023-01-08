Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 2.2 %

SBUX opened at $106.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.71. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.