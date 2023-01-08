Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.