Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 703,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,723,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 570,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 110,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $213.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $262.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

