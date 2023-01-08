Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 148 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 3.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $239.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

