Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 633 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.11 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

