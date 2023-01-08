Horizen Price Reaches $8.77 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Horizen has a total market cap of $116.03 million and $7.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.77 or 0.00051084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00250394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00076579 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,236,200 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

