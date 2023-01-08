Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Hub Group stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hub Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,198,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.