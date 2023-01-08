Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Hub Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.95. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

