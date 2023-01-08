IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.38. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.